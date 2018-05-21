Inauguration ceremony of Cabinet members kicks off at Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The members of the Cabinet of Armenia will take an oath to properly implement their responsibilities first time in the history of Armenia at the Presidential Palace, ARMENPRESS reports the inauguration ceremony has kicked off at the Presidential Palace.

The Cabinet members will read the following text of the oath, “For the sake of the implementation of national goals and the strengthening of the Motherland, I swear to properly fulfill my obligations to the people, respect the Constitution and the laws of the Republic of Armenia, foster the protection of sovereignty and interests of the Republic of Armenia, remain committed to the high rank of a Cabinet member”.

