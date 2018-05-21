Central Bank President doesn’t see any problem on working with new government of Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central Bank of Armenia Artur Javadyan doesn’t see any problem on working with the new government, reports Armenpress.

During a meeting with reporters in the Armenian Parliament, asked whether he is going to work with the new government led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the CBA President said the Central Bank is an independent body which operates in accordance with the Constitution.

“My term of office is until 2020. This is why we are an independent body so that we can work with all governments. I don’t see any problem”, he said, adding that the CBA is a professional body which conducts its work quite well.

Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister of Armenia by the Parliament on May 8.

