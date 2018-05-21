Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 May

Baku café explosion kills two


YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. An explosion has rocked a café near the Elite Shopping Center in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Two people have died in the blast, and two others have been hospitalized, local media said.

No other details have been reported.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan

 




