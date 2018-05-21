Speaker Babloyan receives delegation led by Speaker of Parliament of Cyprus

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan received the delegation led by Demetris Syllouris, president of the Parliament (House of Representatives) of Cyprus, on May 21, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress. The meeting was held at the extended format.

Speaker Babloyan said the relations between Armenia and Cyprus have reached to a qualitatively new level in recent years thanks to the joint efforts. The Speaker highly appreciated the productive cooperation of the parliaments of the two countries in international structures.

Ara Babloyan said the bilateral firm relations are conditioned by historical-cultural, spiritual and value system commonalities. According to him, this visit is a great opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest which in its turn will contribute to further deepening and developing the inter-parliamentary and inter-state ties between the two states.

Speaker Babloyan also touched upon the signing of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), expressing hope that the Cypriot Parliament will ratify the document as soon as possible.

Coming to regional issues, Ara Babloyan said Armenia and Cyprus have always supported each other’s positions on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh and Cyprus issues. “Although we have different tasks, the stance over the settlement is the same – without use of force, exclusively through peaceful means, based on the principles and norms of the international law”, Babloyan said.

In his turn Demetris Syllouris thanked for the warm reception and said Cyprus and Armenia have many commonalities and taking into account this fact the relations can further deepen and develop in all spheres.

He proposed to create a trilateral Cyprus-Armenia-Greece parliamentary cooperation format. Ara Babloyan attached importance to this proposal.

Talking about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict the Speaker of the Cypriot Parliament reaffirmed that Cyprus supports the peaceful settlement of the NK conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and has always supported and will support Armenia at different international platforms.

During the meeting the officials also highlighted the role of the Armenian community of Cyprus, stating that Armenians are full members of the Cypriot society and play a great role in the state’s development process.

At the end of the meeting Demetris Syllouris left a note at the Armenian Parliament’s Honorary Guest Book.

Ara Babloyan and Demetris Syllouris also planted a fir tree at the Parliament’s park as a sign of long-term friendship of the two peoples. Thereafter, they held a joint press conference.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan