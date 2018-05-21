Third President Serzh Sargsyan attends funeral of late PM Vazgen Sargsyan's mother

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The funeral of Greta Sargsyan – the mother of Vazgen Sargsyan – the late military commander and politician who was assassinated while in office as Prime Minister of Armenia in 1999 – took place today in the village of Ararat, the hometown of the Sargsyan family.

The funeral took place in a local church.

Greta Sargsyan died aged 81.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian, minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan were among the attendees of the funeral.

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan (no relation to Vazgen Sargsyan) and former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan also attended the funeral.

Greta Sargsyan was buried outside her son’s house-museum – the Vazgen Sargsyan House Museum in Ararat. She is survived by her two other sons – Aram Sargsyan, a lawmaker, and Armen Sargsyan, a defense ministry official.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan