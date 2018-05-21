Armenia’s Diaspora minister holds meeting with French Ambassador

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Diaspora minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan on May 21 received French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the minister expressed confidence that the Armenian-French relations will further develop and expand in the future. He attached importance to the intensification of the economic, cultural ties between the two countries, stating that the ministries of education, culture, economic development and investments, foreign affairs are also working with the Diaspora. “There is a positive atmosphere in the country, people are waiting for changes. People believed, trusted us, and we should justify that trust. Diaspora is quite diverse, it is necessary to work with all structures and organizations. We need to actively cooperate especially with the youth and take concrete steps”.

In his turn the French Ambassador thanked for the meeting and said they are happy to expand the cooperation circles in new Armenia. “We welcome the sunny, smiling revolution thanks to which the world better recognized Armenians. The Armenian Diaspora as well is excited today, especially, the young generation. They are more developed, advanced, optimistic and flexible, mastering in the latest technologies. Many want to return, live and work in the homeland”, the Ambassador added.

At the meeting issues relating to the cooperation in the fields of education, innovative technologies and economy, as well as the upcoming Francophonie summit in Yerevan were discussed.

