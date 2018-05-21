Cyprus-Armenia-Greece parliamentary cooperation format expected to be created

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The speakers of the parliaments of Armenia and Cyprus have discussed the Cyprus-Armenia-Greece parliamentary cooperation format within the frames of inter-parliamentary organizations, Ara Babloyan – Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia, told reporters after the meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Demetris Syllouris in Yerevan on May 21, reports Armenpress.

Ara Babloyan said during the meeting they have discussed the Nagorno Karabakh and Cyprus issues. “Armenia and Cyprus have always assisted each other’s stances, the conflict settlement issues at international platforms”, he said.

The Speaker added that they have also discussed the issue of the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, as well as issues relating to the implementation process of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan