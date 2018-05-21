Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 May

‘Cyprus wants to see powerful Armenia’, Speaker Syllouris on change of government


YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. During a press conference within the framework of a visit to Yerevan on May 21, president of the Cypriot parliament Demetris Syllouris has touched upon a question about the change of government in Armenia and cooperation with it.

Speaking at a joint press conference in the Armenian parliament with Speaker Ara Babloyan in response to a question about the latest domestic political events in Armenia, Demetris Syllouris emphasized that “Armenia is one for Cyprus”.

“We have other approaches of cooperation with Armenia. We don’t have party-related approaches in this matter,” he said.

He added that they would like to see “a powerful Armenia, based on its rich history, civilization and culture”.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration