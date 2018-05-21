‘Cyprus wants to see powerful Armenia’, Speaker Syllouris on change of government

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. During a press conference within the framework of a visit to Yerevan on May 21, president of the Cypriot parliament Demetris Syllouris has touched upon a question about the change of government in Armenia and cooperation with it.

Speaking at a joint press conference in the Armenian parliament with Speaker Ara Babloyan in response to a question about the latest domestic political events in Armenia, Demetris Syllouris emphasized that “Armenia is one for Cyprus”.

“We have other approaches of cooperation with Armenia. We don’t have party-related approaches in this matter,” he said.

He added that they would like to see “a powerful Armenia, based on its rich history, civilization and culture”.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan