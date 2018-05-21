Chief Osipyan makes new appointments in police force

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Valery Osipyan has made new appointments. Osipyan, a long time deputy Police Chief of Yerevan, was promoted to Police Chief of Armenia and replaced Vladimir Gasparyan. Osipyan was appointed by the President at the recommendation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Press and Media department director Edgar Janoyan from the police HQ told ARMENPRESS that Chief Osipyan has made several appointments in various departments of the force.

Colonel Grigor Grigoryan, head of the Tavush provincial department, was appointed as head of the Shirak provincial department.

Lt. Colonel Vahe Ghazaryan was named as replacement for Grigor Grigoryan. Ghazaryan is a former local police chief of Dilijan.

Osipyan has also appointed Edgar Petrosyan to serve as deputy police chief of Yerevan – a position held by Osipyan himself prior to his appointment.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan