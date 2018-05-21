President Sarkissian, Speaker of Parliament of Cyprus meet in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has held a meeting today with Demetris Syllouris – president of the Cypriot parliament, the president’s office said.

A brief one-on-one meeting was followed by an expanded format meeting of the delegations.

The Armenian president hailed the current level of the Armenian-Cypriot relations at the meeting.

However, the Armenian-Cypriot relations, which are based on a solid historical foundation and mutual respect, have great potential for development, according to both the Armenian president and the Cypriot official.

Both sides attached importance to boosting political dialogue and future development of economic ties between the two countries.

The sides especially mentioned the tourism, service and banking sectors.

They also stressed the significance of cooperation and exchange programs in the scientific-educational sector.

The meeting also touched upon the significance of the ratification and implementation of the Armenia-EU CEPA by EU member countries.

Demetris Syllouris expressed the support of Cyprus for the ongoing negotiations regarding the NK conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The Armenian president highly appreciated the constructive and balanced stance of Cyprus in the NK conflict.

