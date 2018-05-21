Armenia’s economic activity index rises by 9.7% January-April 2018

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index for January-April 2018 surpassed the index of the same period of the previous year by 9.7%, reports Armenpress.

The National Statistical Service of Armenia has introduced the current main preliminary macro-economic indicators characterizing the socio-economic situation of Armenia.

Decline was registered only in the electricity production. The gross agricultural output volume, which was suffering decline in past months, has increased.

During January-April of this year increase in the construction field comprised 21.8% or 64 billion 759.6 million drams. Service volume (trade excluded) increased by 17.6% compared to January-April 2017, comprising 487 billion 107.7 million drams. The gross agricultural production volume increased by 2.2%, comprising 129 billion 455.1 million drams. The electricity production decline by 0.4% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Consumer price index increased by 3.1% in January-April 2018, and the industrial production price index increased by 3.8%.

Trade turnover increased by 10.3% and comprised 787 billion 571.2 million drams. The industrial production volume amounted to 522 billion 115.1 million drams, increasing by 5.2% compared to January-April 2017.

Average monthly wage increased by 3.5% (166 thousand 150 AMD). The average monthly nominal salary in the public sector comprised 139 thousand 789 drams and in the private sector it comprised 182 thousand 573 drams, increasing by 4.1% compared to January-April 2017.

External trade turnover volumes rose by 31.2% (2 billion 221.8 million USD) compared to January-April 2017, moreover, the export grew by 25.5% (764.5 million USD) and the import rose by 34.3% (1 billion 457.3 million USD). US exchange rate against the dram was 481.38.

All absolute rates are presented based on current prices.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan