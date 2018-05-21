Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev to win Rome title for 8th time

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Rafael Nadal survived a stunning fightback from Alexander Zverev to win a record eighth Italian Open.

Nadal cruised to the first set before defending champion Zverev won nine of the next 11 games to take the second set 6-1 and lead 3-1 in the decider.

But the Spaniard turned the match around following a lengthy rain delay and closed out a 6-1 1-6 6-3 victory.

The win will see Nadal regain the world number one ranking before the French Open which starts next Sunday.

Roger Federer had regained top spot in the rankings when Nadal lost to Dominic Thiem at the Madrid Masters last week, his only defeat on clay this season.

The win is Nadal's 78th ATP Tour title and takes him clear of John McEnroe into fourth place in the list of most men's titles won in the Open era.

