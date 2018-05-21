33 corpses ID’d in Cuba plane crash

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Boeing 737-201 crashed at 12:08 (16:08 GMT) on Friday, shortly after taking off from Havana on an internal flight to Holguin on the east of the island.

All six crew members on board were Mexican and the majority of the passengers were Cuban, with five foreigners reported to be among them.

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The remains of 33 victims of the plane crash in Cuba have been identified, Prensa Latina newspaper reports.

A local coroner said the identification process will last for about a month.

The plane was carrying 110 passengers. Only three survived.

