Steering committee of ex-deputy minister’s new political party holds inaugural sitting

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenian Eagles NGO Khachik Asryan says the steering committee of the Armenian Eagles: United Armenia political party has convened its first assembly on May 20.

Asryan, who quit as deputy minister of sports and youth affairs earlier on May 10, had said that the over 45,000 members of Armenian Eagles have agreed on founding the party.

The founding congress of the new party will take place June 23.

Mr. Asryan had also quit from the Republican Party the same day when he resigned as deputy minister.

