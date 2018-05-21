In 7 days instead of 7 years: Armenian President on awakening sense of being a citizen among people

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is a small country, but a global nation, therefore we should not miss the current opportunity to serve Armenians’ potential to Armenia, President Armen Sarkissian said via live video at the discussion titled ‘Armenia Tomorrow: Citizen Diplomacy at Work’ organized by the Institute of Armenian Studies of the University of Southern California, reports Armenpress.

Commenting on the recent domestic political developments in Armenia, the President called the opportunity to change the political system in Armenia through peaceful protests, expressing own views and beliefs as unique and perfect. “I think we, as Armenians, must be proud of what we achieved in April-May 2018. Of course, this creates great expectations throughout the world, not only among young Armenians. But it first of all makes the young Armenians to believe that they are the owners of this country, future, values and heritage. Secondly, the sense of being a citizen, responsible for the future is also very important”, the Armenian President said.

He said that when he was proposed to become a president, he was thinking that he has seven years to reach the point via different discussions, encouraging people so that they will feel themselves a citizen, will express their views freely, will fight for their own beliefs so that they will be honest and responsible while going to election. But, according to the President, this happened in seven days instead of seven years.

In this sense President Sarkissian highlighted the use of the Armenian potential and the fact not to miss this chance. “Most of Armenians living abroad are very good citizens in the countries they live, some of them are respected and recognized scientists, businessmen, politicians by the international community. It’s time for all to perceive that Armenia is their homeland, they belong to this state. By using this chance let’s reconstruct our country for the sake of future generations”, Armen Sarkissian said.

The President stated that the Armenian people are quite mature and wise to take advantage of this historic opportunity, and he is optimistic. “We need to keep the door open so that all Armenians, who think they have something to give to the homeland, will have an opportunity to invest their knowledge, time and energy in this country. If we miss this chance, I will be very sad”, the President added.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan