Member of Pashinyan’s iconic Make A Step movement named chief of new oversight service

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Davit Sanasaryan, member of the “Make A Step” initiative – the pro-Pashinyan pre-election protest and demonstration project which eventually led to PM Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation in April – will be appointed to serve as head of a new governmental supervision service.

Sanasaryan spoke about the new service on air at H3 channel, mentioning that he will start and complete his career with the following mottos respectively : “Hello, corruption, I was waiting for you” and “Goodbye, corruption, you no longer exist” – (a wordplay on an Armenian song “Hello, happiness, I was waiting for you” by Hayko).

The state oversight service is a new structure which will implement state supervision in state administration bodies and agencies. Activities will include supervision toward the implementation of the PM’s decisions, orders, tasks, anti-corruption programs and others.

