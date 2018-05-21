Military investigates shooting of 19-year-old Private
YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The military investigative committee is probing the death of a private serviceman.
Earlier on May 20, Private Hamlet Grigoryan was found shot dead in his designated military base.
A criminal case has been filed.
The serviceman was 19 years old.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan
