Belgium’s Prime Minister congratulates Armenian counterpart on election

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Since being elected Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan has received numerous congratulations from foreign heads of state and government, most recently from US President Donald Trump.

The latest congratulatory letter comes from Pashinyan’s Belgian counterpart Charles Michel, the PM’s office said.

“I convey to you my sincere congratulations and best wishes of good luck on the occasion of being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

It would be nice to jointly work with you for the benefit of the brilliant cooperation between our two countries and more strengthening of friendly relations,” Prime Minister Charles Michel said in part.

Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8.

