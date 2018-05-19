NSS Armenia vows exposure of people standing behind grand corruption schemes

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Armenia makes efforts to expose corruption chains, NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan said in a meeting with heads of media outlets. “In a short period of time you will witness the exposure of people enriched via corruption schemes who will stand responsible in line with law. This does not mean that we will take the path of repressions or revenge. Any case against anyone will be public”, ARMENPRESS reports Vanetsyan said, adding that illegally enriched people should return the sums.

According to him, there are nearly 350 individuals in Armenia who are unaware that companies that evade taxes are registered in their names. “They are unaware, they are people living in difficult social conditions whose passports were taken for 5,10,20 thousand drams and companies were registered in their names”, Vanetsyan said, promising to present the exposures to the public soon.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan