No representative of Armenian authorities will order the court to make this or that ruling – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan talked about the problems in the judicial system of Armenia in a live Facebook broadcast and presented the ways to solve them. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan underlined that no representative of the Armenian authorities will order the court to make this or that ruling.

“It’s a red line for me and I cannot allow any representative of the authorities to cross that line, because it’s necessary to ensure two things for having an independent judicial system. First, we have to give the judges an opportunity to make rulings in the framework of their powers and second, we have to block all the channels of solving issues by giving bribes”, Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister hopes that the public will support that approach. Pashinyan emphasizes that no one in Armenia has the right to interfere in the in the works of the judicial system.

Referring to the practice of applying pre-trial detention as a preventive measure, PM Pashinyan said that people should be released if the detention is not justified.

“It’s necessary to avoid the situations when prisons are overcrowded and were the prisoners sleep one after another. These are torture cases”, he said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan