Artsakh’s President receives Culture Minister of Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received minister of culture of the Republic of Armenia Lilit Makounts on May 19.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, President Sahakyan congratulated Lilit Makounts on being appointed to the responsible position and wished her efficient work.

A range of issues related to the cooperation of the two Armenian states in the cultural sphere were discussed during the meeting attended by Artsakh Republic minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism Sergey Shahverdyan.

