Lavrov cancels visit to Argentina to participate in G20 summit

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has cancelled his visits to Argentina and Cuba over measures related to the newly formed government, ARMENPRESS reports Russia’s Foreign Ministry told TASS on Saturday․

As the ministry noted, at a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Argentina, Russia will be represented at the level of a deputy foreign minister.

"Due to a series of events related to the newly formed government, the visits by the foreign minister to Argentina and Cuba on the planned days won’t take place," the ministry said.

On Friday, Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev presented a list of candidates for the new government at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including the candidacy of Sergey Lavrov for the post of the foreign minister. Putin approved the list and signed the relevant decrees.

As spokeswoman for the Russian prime minister Natalia Timakova said, the new government will hold its first meeting early next week ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that will open on May 24.

Argentina’s Ambassador to Russia Ricardo Lagorio earlier told TASS that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned to hold meetings with Argentine President Mauricio Macri and Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie on the sidelines of the of G20 foreign ministers’ encounter.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan