President Armen Sarkissian congratulates Louise Simon Manukyan 

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to Honorary Member of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, philanthropist Mrs. Louise Simon Manukyan on the occasion of the 85th birthday anniversary. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the letter runs as follows,

“Dear Louise,

I warmly congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

You are known and appreciated in Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora as a dignified benefactor and a patriot.

Committed to family traditions, you are always supportive to the Motherland, the Armenian Church and people, like your patriotic parents - Armenian National Hero Alex Manoogian and Mrs. Mari Manoogian. Your personal services multiplied as a result of your devoted activities in AGBU.

And today, as an Honorary Member of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, you stand with the Motherland and all of us, for which, honorable Mrs. Louise, please accept my sincere words of gratitude and appreciation.

Once again congratulating you on the birthday I wish you good health and all the best”.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan