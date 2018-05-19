NSS Director denies information about FBI group’s arrival to Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan denies the information about the arrival of a group of investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to Armenia.

“There are no FBI investigator in Armenia”, Vanetsyan said.

A number of Armenian media outlets spread information recently about the visit of an FBI group to Armenia, noting that “the group members will launch an investigation into illegal capital outflow.

At the request of ARMENPRESS to comment on the reports of some media outlets about the alleged visit of the FBI group to Armenia on May 10, the U.S. Embassy in Armenia said,

“As a matter of policy we do not confirm, deny, or discuss law enforcement investigations”.

ARMENPRESS also tried to get information from the General Prosecutor’s Office. “The Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Armenia has no information about the visit of such a group for the mentioned goal”, a Prosecutor’s Office employee said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan