FMs of Armenia and Artsakh meet in Stepanakert
YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Artsakh, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Masis Mayilyan, met in Stepanakert on May 19, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia.
The meeting kicked off with a private conversation, followed by a discussion in an expanded format with the participation of delegations.
Greeting the guest Artsakh’s FM congratulated Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on the occasion of assuming the post of Foreign Minister of Armenia and wished him new achievements in his important mission.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan
