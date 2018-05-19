Defense and Foreign Ministers of Armenia visit south-western border

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan visited military positions located in the south-western section of Armenia-Azerbaijan border (Nakhichevan direction) on May 18, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

The Defense Minister tasked the Command staff of the Army corps to always be vigilant, not to submit to any provocation, and to strictly prevent any adventurism of the adversary.

Afterwards, Defense Minister Tonoyan departed for the Republic of Artsakh on a working visit, where he met with Artsakh’s Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Lieutenant-General Levon Mnatsakanyan who presented the situation in the conflict zone.

