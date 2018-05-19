Valery Osipyan appoints Deputy Police Chiefs

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Valery Osipyan introduced his two deputies and the head of the General Department on Combating Organized Crime to the leadership of the Police on May 19, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Police of Armenia.

The First Deputy Police Chief is Colonel Arman Sargsyan, who was the First Deputy Head of the General Department of Criminal Intelligence before the appointment, and the second deputy is Hovhannes Kocharyan, who was the Chief of the Staff of the Police.

Artak Karapetyan has been appointed head of the General Department on Combating Organized Crime, who was the Head of Shirak Provincial Department before the appointment.

