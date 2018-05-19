European Stocks - 18-05-18

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 May

MOSCOW, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 18 May:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is down by 0.28% to 13077.72 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.13% to 5614.51 points, British FTSE is down by 0.12% to 7778.79 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 0.72% to 1173.14 points.




