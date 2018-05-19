LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-05-18

LONDON, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum is down by 2.25% to $2260.50, copper price is up by 0.87% to $6867.00, lead price is up by 0.26% to $2341.00, nickel price is up by 0.83% to $14590.00, tin price is down by 1.30% to $20555.00, zinc price is up by 0.03% to $3063.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $91000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.