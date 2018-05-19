Our primary obligation is to ensure Artsakh’s security – Foreign Minister

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on May 18, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia.

Congratulating Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on the occasion of being appointed Foreign Minister, President Sahakyan wished him success in his responsible mission.

Thanking for the warm wishes, Minister Mnatsakanyan emphasized that it’s natural that his first visit should be to Artsakh. “Artsakh is of key importance for all the Armenians. It’s one of the cruicial pillars of our identity. Our primary responsibility is ensuring the security of Artsakh and its people”, the Armenian FM said.

The interlocutors referred to the negotiation process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict. In this context Minister Mnatsakanyan introduced the preparatory works of meeting with the Minsk Group Co-chairs in the near future.

Artsakh’s President highlighted the continuation of consultations and meetings between Stepanakert and Yerevan, underlining that it gives an opportunity to discuss various issues related to foreign policy, outline the ways for their solution and joint steps.

