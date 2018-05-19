Artsakh’s President, Armenian Defense Minister discuss cooperation in army building

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received defense minister of the Republic of Armenia David Tonoyan on May 18.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, President Sahakyan congratulated David Tonoyan on being appointed to this responsible position wishing him efficient work.

Issues related to the army building and cooperation between the two Armenian states in this sphere were on the agenda of the meeting, attended by Artsakh Republic defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan