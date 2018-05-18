House of Representatives of U.S. State of Rhode Island unanimously passes resolution on 30th anniversary of Armenian massacres of Sumgait

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. The House of Representatives of the U.S. State of Rhode Island unanimously passed a resolution on the 30th anniversary of the massacre of the Armenian population of Sumgait on May 17, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Artsakh.

The resolution, in particular, states that the House of Representatives of the State of Rhode Island commemorates the 30th anniversary of the tragic events in Sumgait and welcomes the aspiration of the Republic of Artsakh to continue its democratic path and to develop as a trustful member of the international community of nations, despite the Azerbaijani aggression.

The document also states that the Secretary of State of Rhode Island is authorized to transmit certified copies of this resolution to the President of the United States, the Rhode Island Congressional Delegation, and the United States Department of State.

