At least 9 killed in Texas shooting


YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. At least eight people are dead from a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, ARMENPRESS reports ABC13 TV informs.

The killer, supposedly a schoolboy, has been arrested. Nothing is still known about incentives.

It’s reported that the armed man entered the classroom and opened fire.

