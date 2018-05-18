ADB to continue assist Armenia’s development – PM Pashinyan receives country director of the bank

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Armenia country director of the Asian development Bank Shane Rosenthal.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM highly assessed the involvement of the bank in the development of infrastructures and state management system of Armenia. “We hope that during our future cooperation we will be able to raise with joint efforts the public confidence in the efficiency of loan spending. I know that the Asian Development Bank is a supporter of transparency, which means that there are no obstacles for our future cooperation”, Pashinyan said. The Prime Minister emphasized that the Government of Armenia will remain committed to its international obligations.

Shane Rosenthal, congratulating Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being elected Prime Minister of Armenia, noted that the DAB will continue supporting Armenia’s development. The country director presented to Nikol Pashinyan the course of the programs implemented in cooperation with the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

The interlocutors referred to the construction process of “North-South” road, fight against monopolies and other priorities of the Government.

