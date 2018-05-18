Armenia’s permanent representative underlines inalienable right of Artsakh’s people to self determination at CoE ministerial meeting

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. The 128th session of the the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe took place on May 17-18 in Denmark where Armenia’s permanent representative Paruyr Hovhannisyan represented Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

In his speech Paruyr Hovahnnisyan said that there should be no so-called “gray zones” in Europe in terms of protection of human rights. “The rights and freedoms of people living in conflict zones should be respected and protected. For that purpose it’s necessary to ensure the free access of the CoE Human Rights Commissioner, as well as the relevant monitoring bodies to these areas”, he said. In this context the Ambassador of Armenia drew the attention of the Committee of Ministers on the fact that Artsakh has unilaterally joint a number of international fundamental documents, including the European Convention of Human Rights. He also emphasized the inalienable right of Artsakh’s people to self determination, adding that it’s also one of the basic principles of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement negotiations mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

Referring to the report on exposures of Azerbaijani corruption deals in PACE, Armenia’s permanent representative, quoting the German Deutsche Welle periodical, said, “Azerbaijan was more successful in exporting its values, than the contrary”. Paruyr Hovhannisyan emphasized that the discoveries in the report must not remain unanswered at the Committee of Ministers and the Parliamentary Assembly.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan