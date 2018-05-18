Asian Stocks - 18-05-18

TOKYO, 18 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 18 May:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.40% to 22930.36 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.38% to 1815.25 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.24% to 3193.30 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.34% to 31047.91 points.