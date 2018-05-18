President of Artsakh receives Chairman of Armenia’s Public Services Regulatory Commission

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on May 18 received the delegation led by Robert Nazaryan, Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A number of issues relating to expanding and deepening the cooperation of the two Armenian states in the fields of regulation of public services and economic competition were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman of the Artsakh State Commission on Regulating Public Services and Economic Competition Hakob Ghahramanyan and other officials.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan