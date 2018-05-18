Kids “invade” presidential office, munch ice cream with President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Today the Presidential Office was full of children’s laughter and joy, and of course candy and ice cream.

About ten days ago when President Armen Sarkissian went out from his office to meet with demonstrating staff of a defunct factory, children passersby where passing down the street, singing songs. The President had invited the kids to eat ice cream at his office.

The kids, nearly 10 kindergartners from Yerevan, were so excited that they began singing from the very entrance of the presidential office.

Before munching on the long-awaited ice cream, the kids had a chance to see the president’s private office. President Sarkissian asked the kids which one of them would like to become President, and he got ten “Me” responses.

A unanimous vote installed little Tigran Markosyan to the Presidential seat, and the kid’s first executive order in office was: “Let all kids in our country eat ice cream”.

The President and the children later went outside the building where the ice cream was waiting for the kids.

President Sarkissian and the children had some really fun time outside the office.

6 year old Arinka Dallakyan said they were returning from a jogging competition when they met the President earlier. “We took photos with him. Then he said that one day he will invite us here for ice cream”.

Adriana Poghosyan, 5, says she wants to come to the presidential office every day. “Because I like the president. I like ice cream also. I must eat chocolate ice cream here”, the kid told ARMENPRESS.

President Sarkissian says he eats ice cream often with his grandkids.

“I think the grandfather is the only one who is able to overcome the “ban” on not eating much ice cream imposed by parents. The grandfather isn’t refused,” the president jokingly said.

Sarkissian said the hospitality might even become a tradition. He says they will invite children not only from Yerevan, but also from provinces, from remote villages and from Artsakh.

“We’ll talk, children will understand that they shouldn’t only see presidents on TV. Presidents, prime ministers and ministers have children and grandchildren too”, he said, jokingly saying: “Who doesn’t like ice cream?”

The President says he is planning to provide numerous halls of the presidential office for meetings with NGOs and individuals.

“This residence must be the symbol of the people’s power, and not power [government]”.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan