Defense, foreign ministers visit Armenia’s border in Nakhijevan direction

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense minister David Tonoyan and minister of foreign affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan have visited Armenia’s south-western border in the direction of Nakhijevan, defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

“By getting to know the tactical situation on sport, the two ministers discussed the specificities of border direction service with the commanding staff of the military base.

Minister David Tonoyan ordered the commanding staff to be constantly alert, not give in to any provocations, however to prevent any advancement of the adversary in the severest way,” Hovhannisyan said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan