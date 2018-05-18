Justice minister comments on rumors of Prosecutor General’s resignation

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor General has an election mechanism, and the justice ministry will not take any action that will contradict the principle of separation of powers, justice minister Artak Zeynalyan told reporters, commenting on the reporter’s question over the demand for resignation of the Prosecutor General of Armenia, Armenpress reports.

“The Prosecutor General has an election mechanism, and we will not take any action that will contradict the principle of separation of power”, the minister said.

Commenting on the demands to release the gunmen who seized the Yerevan police station back in 2016, the minister said people must take into account that by holding protests they can also intervene in others’ rights and freedom.

“Yesterday Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced and also the first president of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan gave an interview stating that atmosphere of disorder can ruin the country. Everyone must account for himself and take actions so that not to harm the common interest. This revolution is a unique revolution, and each of us is responsible for it. If something comes to our mind, we should not rule out that it can contradict the opinions of others, and it must be examined and resolved within the objectivity framework”, the justice minister said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan