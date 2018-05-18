Several deputy ministers relieved from posts

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, several deputy ministers have been relieved from their positions, Armenpress reports citing e-gov.am.

The following deputy ministers have been relieved from their posts according to their own applications:

Samvel Margaryan – deputy minister of healthcare

Andrei Simonyan – deputy minister of transport, communication and information technologies

Tigran Khachatryan – deputy minister of economic development and investments

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan