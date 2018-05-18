New anti-corruption agency to be based on international practice, theory – says justice minister

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister Artak Zeynalyan says the new anti-corruption body will be based on international practice and theory.

The minister told reporters that the international practice will be localized.

“We must try to localize it, agree, discuss, reach a common agreement and introduce it in Armenia. We are ready to implement it,” he said.

Asked what the difference of this body will be from the previous ones, the minister said: “This is yet a concept and it must be developed. Whether we will succeed or not depends on how we will work, what measures we will introduce and what assistance we will get, including from the news media”.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan