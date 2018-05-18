Sergei Skripal discharged from hospital

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal, who was exposed to a nerve agent, has been discharged from Salisbury District Hospital, England’s National Health Service said, TASS reports.

According to Salisbury District Hospital Chief Executive, Cara Charles-Barks, “it is fantastic news that Sergei Skripal is well enough to leave Salisbury District Hospital. That he, Yulia [daughter] and DS Bailey have been able to leave us so soon after coming into contact with this nerve agent is thanks to the hard work, skill and professionalism of our clinicians, who provide outstanding care to all our patients, day in and day out”.

Yulia Skripal, daughter of Sergei Skripal, has been discharged from hospital on April 10.

According to London, Sergei Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his daughter Yulia suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury on March 4. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a Novichok-class nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, London rushed to accuse Russia of being involved in the incident. Moscow rejected all of the United Kingdom’s accusations.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan