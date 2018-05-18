Justice minister comments on activity of Supreme Judicial Council

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Supreme Judicial Council has a lot of works to do, justice minister Artak Zeynalyan told reporters, Armenpress reports.

The minister said the legislative body will adopt laws that should guarantee the independence of judiciary.

“For instance, courts should be unloaded in order to be able to conduct effective justice and ensure the reasonable investigation of cases, the guarantee of social and institutional independence. Courts should conduct justice on behalf of the people of the Republic of Armenia”, Minister Zeynalyan said.

He added that the members of the Supreme Judicial Council have been elected by the Parliament, and the Council is working.

“The Supreme Judicial Council has been elected as a result of the yes and no voting in the Parliament. This is a decision adopted by all MPs of the Parliament”, he said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




