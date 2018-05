28 remain hospitalized in suspected food poisoning incident at Tierras de Armenia plant

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Twenty-eight people remain hospitalized in the province of Armavir after a mass food poisoning incident sent 80 people to hospitals.

All patients are in satisfactory states, doctors say.

The likely cause of the mass poisoning in Armavir province is thought to be lunch-time snacks containing chicken, cheese and potatoes which the victims have consumed, a doctor of the Armavir medical center told ARMENPRESS. Earlier it was unclear if the poisoning was food-related.

The incident happened in the Arevadasht village of Armavir province, in Tierras de Armenia – a viticulture and winemaker known for its Karas wines.

Tierras de Armenia is owned by Argentine-Armenian businessman Eduardo Eurnekian.

The doctor said that some patients might already be discharged today.

Earlier it was reported that 80 people have been hospitalized in the province of Armavir, Armenia in what is believed to be a mass food poisoning.

All victims are employees of the viticulture –winemaking company in of the village.

The healthcare ministry told ARMENPRESS that the victims are being treated in two local hospitals of the province.

The patients are in satisfactory state, the ministry said.

The employees sought medical attention earlier on May 17 with symptoms of food poisoning.

Shortly before midday May 18, the investigative committee said it has launched criminal proceedings into the incident.

The criminal case was launched on a suspected violation of sanitary and anti-epidemiological rules and regulations, according to Sona Truzyan, advisor to the president of the investigative committee.

An investigation is underway. No foul play has been indicated so far.

