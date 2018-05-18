IOM Director General congratulates Pashinyan on election as Armenia’s PM

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) William Lacy Swing sent a congratulatory letter to Nikol Pashinyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM’s office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Your Excellency,

It’s a pleasure and honor for me to sincerely congratulate you on your election as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia on behalf of the International Organization for Migration and personally myself.

The International Organization for Migration is interested in continuing to deepen the excellent partnership with Armenia and expand together with the leadership of the State Service for Migration the migration management reforms in the Republic.

The IOM is committed to assist the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed with the European Union, as well as the launch of talks on EU visa liberalization for the citizens of Armenia, including the representatives of the Armenian Diaspora, aimed at Armenia’s socio-economic development and assisting migrants who need support. The International Organization for Migration considers it honor to continue the current significant cooperation directing the achievements in the migration field for the sustainable development of your perfect country”.

Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister of Armenia by the Parliament on May 8.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



