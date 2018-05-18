President Bako Sahakyan attends opening ceremony of exhibition of Artsakh carpets

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. President of the Repubic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on May 18 visited the Artsakh State Historical Museum and attended the opening ceremony of exhibition of Artsakh carpets dedicated to the International Day of Museums, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Bako Sahakyan highlighted the importance of such events from preservation and spread of national traditions, cultural and scientific-educational perspectives.

The ceremony was also attended by vice speaker of the Parliament Vahram Balayan, minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism Sergey Shahverdyan and other officials.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan