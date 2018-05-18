Detectives investigate mass unconfirmed food poisoning incident, foul play not indicated

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. The likely cause of the mass poisoning in Armavir province is thought to be lunch-time snacks containing chicken, cheese and potatoes which the victims have consumed, a doctor of the Armavir medical center told ARMENPRESS. Earlier it was unclear if the poisoning was food-related.

The incident happened in a viticulture company on May 17 in a local village in Armavir province.

The doctor said that some patients might already be discharged today.

“We have 18 hospitalized now. But many others have sought medical attention in the same case. One has been discharged today,” the doctor said. The remaining victims are hospitalized in another local hospital.

Doctors are yet to confirm that the poisoning is food-related.

Earlier it was reported that 80 people have been hospitalized in the province of Armavir, Armenia in what is believed to be a mass food poisoning.

All 80 victims are employees of a viticulture company in a local village.

The healthcare ministry told ARMENPRESS that the victims are being treated in two local hospitals of the province.

The patients are in satisfactory state, the ministry said.

Some of the patients will be discharged today, doctors said.

The employees sought medical attention earlier on May 17 with symptoms of food poisoning.

Shortly before midday May 18, the investigative committee said it has launched criminal proceedings into the incident.

The criminal case was lunached on a suspected violation of sanitary and anti-epidemiological rules and regulations, according to Sona Truzyan, advisor to the president of the investigative committee.

An investigation is underway. No foul play has been indicated so far.

