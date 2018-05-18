Armenian ®Tag brand already in local, Russian and American markets

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. The souvenirs created with the support of Business Armenia and under the ®Tag (translated as “crown”) brand are already in the market presented in 20 sales outlets. Batches of the souvenirs have also been exported to Russia and the United States. In Armenia those are presented in the National Gallery, museums, and souvenir shops, Business Armenia told Armenpress.

“In the near future the number of outlets will increase and will include souvenir galleries by the churches. Besides, the export market will expand reaching Canada, Ukraine and France”, Business Armenia Businessmen Support team leader Mr. Hayk Mirzoyan said.

“We currently produce 15 types of souvenirs, and the highest demand among those have hats, shirts, teas and bookmarks. We simultaneously work on providing e-commerce”, CEO of “47 design” company, Mr. Arsen Meliksetyan stated.

®Tag has been created to produce souvenirs with the images of Tigran the Great, Queen Parandzem Hayk Nahapet, Paruyr Skayordi, and goddess Anahit. The project is being implemented with the public-private partnership. The “47 Design” company implements the production.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan