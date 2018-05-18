Armenia protest fever continues: Demonstrators seek release of convicted gunrunner, resignation of prosecutor general

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Protesters are rallying outside the Prosecutor General’s Office in downtown Yerevan.

The demonstrators claim that there are political prisoners in Armenia and are demanding their release. The protesters are suggesting the government to create a new body which will include reputable lawyers who will deal with this issue.

Protesters are also seen holding photos of the former minister of defense of Artsakh Samvel Babayan, who has been sentenced to six years in prison for arms trafficking.

Some of the protesters are demanding the resignation of Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan.

The demonstrators marched towards a courthouse demanding to launch proceedings on the complaint of Babayan’s lawyer.

Babayan was imprisoned for smuggling and possessing a shoulder launched missile system.

Earlier in April, the country – and particularly the city of Yerevan – saw massive anti-governmental protests which eventually forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign. But even after the opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister, various unrelated demonstrations still take place.

